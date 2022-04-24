Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 3,653,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

