Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,135 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. 91,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,652. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

