Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,397 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

