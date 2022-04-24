Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 254,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.