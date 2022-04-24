Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.70% of Bank of Hawaii worth $124,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 90.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 213,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,876. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

