Bango (LON:BGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on the stock.
Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £138.82 million and a P/E ratio of 456.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($3.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.22.
Bango Company Profile (Get Rating)
