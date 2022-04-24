Bango (LON:BGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £138.82 million and a P/E ratio of 456.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($3.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.22.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

