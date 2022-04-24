Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.73) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.00 ($4.30) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.90 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.67) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($6.72).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

