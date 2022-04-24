Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.23 Million

Banano (BAN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Banano has a market cap of $20.23 million and $34,130.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,445,854 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

