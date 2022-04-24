Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.57. 3,906,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $222.68. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

