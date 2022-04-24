Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €37.97 ($40.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.71. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.