B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $712,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $7,326,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.