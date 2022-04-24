AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.36.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. AZEK has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AZEK by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 93.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.