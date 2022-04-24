AXIS Token (AXIS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.21 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $2,087.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

