Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $245.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $164.00.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

