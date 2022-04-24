Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.