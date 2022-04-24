AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 68,483,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

