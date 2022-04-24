Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

