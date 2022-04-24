Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes $312,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
BMY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.