Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.32% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 95,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

