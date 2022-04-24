Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,234 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $258.59. 1,403,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

