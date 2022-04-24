Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 964 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.77. 341,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.63 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.