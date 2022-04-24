Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 69 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $340,702,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Linde by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $116,473,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $14.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.72. 2,339,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,326. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

