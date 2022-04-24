Atlas Private Wealth Management Makes New $321,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of APD stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.92. 1,203,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.