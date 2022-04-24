Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 562,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

