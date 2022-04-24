Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $629,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.