Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $531,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 440,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223,691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

UPS stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

