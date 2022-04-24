Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.58 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

DBEF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 1,471,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

