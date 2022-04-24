Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

