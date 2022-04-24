Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190,869. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

