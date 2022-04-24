Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 2,116 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 474,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,311. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.