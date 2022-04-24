Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 18,611 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises about 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 3.85% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$19.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,974. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.