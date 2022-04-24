AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $104,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,661. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

