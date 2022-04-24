Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

NYSE:AC opened at $39.76 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $876.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

