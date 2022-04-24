Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post sales of $282.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $285.90 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 2,158,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.