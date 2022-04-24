ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

