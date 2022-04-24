Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Decreased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $178.03. 971,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

