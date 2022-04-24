Arqma Reaches Market Capitalization of $336,724.86 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $336,724.86 and $618.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.04 or 0.07419604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00264511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.00788125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00087131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00640218 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00405808 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,104,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,059,758 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.