Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. 2,255,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

