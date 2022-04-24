Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,650,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

