Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.