Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

NVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 1,870,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

