Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 6,372,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.