Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 3,652,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

