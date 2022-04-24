Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

XVV stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,537. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

