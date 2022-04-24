Ark Hits Market Cap of $141.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $141.63 million and $7.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,596,193 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

