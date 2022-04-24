Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $504,250.06 and approximately $63,800.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,536.80 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,795 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

