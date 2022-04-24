Analyzing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New World Development and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $8.80 billion 0.29 $445.25 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 9.94 $32.91 million $1.80 8.82

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Volatility & Risk

New World Development has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 112.63% 17.84% 17.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New World Development and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats New World Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Development (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a total of 18 hotel properties with approximately 7,503 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Vidler Water Resources (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

