Analyzing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 4 11 0 2.73 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $40.53, suggesting a potential upside of 72.85%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $765.66 million 3.97 $317.78 million $1.49 15.74 ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.43 -$5.22 million ($0.08) -7.21

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.50% -1.73% -1.14% ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68%

Summary

Bumble beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides; digital business promotion; and other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

