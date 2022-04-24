Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $20.43

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 51,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00, a P/E/G ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Vertex has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

