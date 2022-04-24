Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 455,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,623 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

